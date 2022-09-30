TSIC, CIPS join hands to nurture innovation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:02 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) and Centre for Innovations in Public Systems (CIPS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to nurture the culture of innovation.

CIPS Director C Achalender Reddy and TSIC Chief Innovation Officer Dr Shanta Thoutam signed the MoU.

IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, CIPS Advisor Dasari Balakishan, CIPS Project Officer Sri Vidya, TSIC Sustainability and Scalability Office Head Annie Vijaya were present.

As a part of the MoU, both the entities will strive to scale rural innovators and startups with rural impact, support initiatives of Atal Innovation Mission and sensitise Government officials on innovation and entrepreneurship.

CIPS will support TSIC’s flagship `Intinta Innovator’ campaign. The focus will be sharing best practices, frameworks, selection processes, resources, evaluation and replication of identified innovations.