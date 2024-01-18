KLH Hyderabad campus student receives TiHAN IIT research grant and technical support from Microsoft for startup

Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President of KL Deemed to be University, said "Aryuemaan’s innovative approach to aerial navigation showcases the entrepreneurial spirit that drives future entrepreneurs."

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 04:45 PM

Hyderabad: Aryuemaan Kumar Chowdhury, a student at KLH Hyderabad campus pursuing Electronics and Communication Engineering course, has made waves in the world of innovation and entrepreneurship with his startup, OSCOWL & Co. His idea, an AI-Based Flight Controller for Aerial Navigation, caught the attention of the Technical Expert Evaluation Committee at TiHAN IIT Hyderabad, leading to recognition and support.

Impressed by this ECE student’s innovative presentation, the committee awarded him a substantial research grant of Rs. 21.54 lakh, along with a comprehensive set of valuable resources. Among these resources are Azure credits, Microsoft 365 subscription, GitHub access, and $2500 in OpenAI credits. This generous support equips Mr. Aryuemaan Kumar Chowdhury to propel OSCOWL & Co. towards new heights, contributing to aerial navigation.

