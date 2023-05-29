Kneecap replacement surgery performed at Singareni Main Hospital

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:28 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

SCCL Director (PA&W) N Balaram visited a patient who underwent kneecap replacement surgery at Singareni Main Hospital in Kothagudem.

Kothagudem: Doctors at Singareni Main Hospital here have performed a kneecap replacement surgery, the second such surgery to be performed after a gap of five years in the hospital. The first kneecap replacement surgery was performed in 2018. Recently the doctors replaced the kneecap of a SCCL employee, Krishnamurthy. The company Director (PA&W) N Balaram along with chief medical officer (CMO) Dr B Venkateswara Rao visited the patient.

The Director congratulated the CMO and a team of doctors Vikram, Reshma, Suvarna Rekha, orthopaedic surgeons, Dr. Nagaraju, Dr. Krishna Murthy, the anesthetist and operation theatre staff, said a statement from the company here on Monday. Balram said that the company management would provide the necessary equipment to perform such surgeries in the hospital. He asked the hospital authorities to see that similar surgeries would be done in future as well.

The health and welfare of Singareni workers and their family members was of utmost importance for the management. Steps were taken to provide the best medical care and nutrition without sparing any expense for the speedy recovery of the workers and their family members, he noted. Krishnamurthy thanked the doctors who operated on him and said he was able to walk a day after the surgery with the help of a walker. Performing kneecap replacement surgery in Kothagudem was convenient for the patients and their relatives as they need not travel to Hyderabad for such surgeries, he said.