Two SCCL miners injured in sidewall collapse in Kothagudem

Two SCCL workers were injured at the PVK-5 underground shaft mine in Kothagudem area on Saturday when a sidewall collapsed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Two SCCL workers were injured at the PVK-5 underground shaft mine in Kothagudem area on Saturday when a sidewall collapsed

Kothagudem: Two SCCL workers were injured at the PVK-5 underground shaft mine in Kothagudem area on Saturday when a sidewall collapsed in the first shift.

A welder Vinod and general mazdoor Shamsuddin were first shifted to Singareni Main Hospital in Kothagudem for treatment. They were later shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. Vinod suffered a fracture on his left leg while Shamsuddin suffered multiple fractures.

Also Read SCCL gears up to achieve target of 700 lakh tonnes coal

The incident occurred when the workers were engaged in fixing the mine roof at 108th level 21 dip. TBGKS regional secretary K Veerabhadram, 11-men committee member Kapu Krishna, pit secretary C Rajaiah visited the workers at Singareni Hospital.