Hyderabad: 9-day-old baby needing liver transplant issued passport in one hour

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:29 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: A nine-day-old baby girl, who was advised by doctors to undergo emergency liver transplant surgery at the earliest in London, was issued a passport in just one hour after her parents approached the Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad for Tatkal Passport Services.

The Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad took cognisance of the seriousness of the matter and the application of the baby was processed, granted, printed and hand-delivered to her parents expeditiously within an hour, according to an official release here.