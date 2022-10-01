Know how the sensory organs in our body work

Hyderabad: This is in continuation to the last article focusing on neural system and mechanisms of neural coordination in a human body. Today, we will discuss the sensory reception and processing.

Sensory reception and processing

• The sensory organs detect all types of changes in the environment and send appropriate signals to the Central Nervous System, where all the inputs are processed and analysed.

• Signals are then sent to different parts/ centres of the brain.

Sense organs

• We smell things by our nose, taste by tongue, hear by ear and see objects by eyes.

The nose

• The nose contains mucus-coated receptors which are specialised for receiving the sense of smell and called olfactory receptors.

• These are made up of olfactory epithelium that consists of three kinds of cells.

• The neurons of the olfactory epithelium extend from the outside environment directly into a pair of broad bean-sized organs, called olfactory bulb, which are extensions of the brain’s limbic system.

The tongue

• Both nose and tongue detect dissolved chemicals.

• The chemical senses of gustation (taste) and olfactory (smell) are functionally similar and interrelated.

• The tongue detects tastes through taste buds, containing gustatory receptors.

• With each taste of food or sip of drink, the brain integrates the differential input from the taste buds and a complex flavour is perceived.

To be continued…