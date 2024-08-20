Six things you should know about Hema Committee’s expose on Mollywood’s darker side

Here is all you should know about Justice Hema Committee report on Mollywood's darker side. The Committee was appointed to probe allegations of sexual harassment and male domination in Malayalam movie industry and the committee underscored necessity of

Hyderabad: The Malayalam film industry, widely recognised for its artistic contributions, has recently come under intense probe following the release of the Hema Committee report. This report sheds light on the systemic sexual harassment, exploitation, and gender inequality faced by women in the industry. The findings, which were long anticipated, reveal a darker side of Mollywood, dominated by a powerful all-male group that exerts control over the industry. Here are some details of the Hema Committee: its origins, members, and the shocking revelations made in its report.

What is the Hema Committee?

The Hema Committee is a panel established by the Kerala government to investigate the working conditions and issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. The committee’s primary focus was on uncovering instances of sexual harassment, gender inequality, and other forms of exploitation within the industry. The committee was named after its head, Justice K Hema, a retired judge of the Kerala High Court.

Origin of the Hema Committee

The Hema Committee was formed in 2017, following a high-profile actress assault case that shook the Malayalam film industry. This incident highlighted the darker side of the industry, where women were often subjected to harassment and abuse. The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), an organisation formed by women in the Malayalam film industry, petitioned the Kerala government to take action against these injustices. In response, the government established the Hema Committee to conduct a detailed study on these issues and recommended measures to improve the situation for women in the industry.

Who Are the Members of the Hema Committee?

The Hema Committee comprises three members: Justice K Hema, the chairperson, actor Sarada, and IAS officer KB Valsala Kumari. These members brought together a diverse range of expertise—legal, administrative, and industry experience—to conduct a thorough investigation into the issues faced by women in the Malayalam film industry.

What is the Issue?

The core issue addressed by the Hema Committee is the widespread sexual harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry. The committee’s report exposes a systemic problem, where an all-male power group comprising directors, producers, and actors exercises control over the industry. This group, referred to as a “mafia” by some insiders, possesses significant influence, determining who gets cast in films and who remains in the industry. Women who refuse to comply with the demands of this power group often face severe consequences, including being blacklisted from the industry.

The report also highlights the existence of a “casting couch” culture, where women are pressured into compromising their moral character to secure roles in films. In some cases, women are given code names like “cooperating artists” if they agree to the demands of the male-dominated power structure. The report includes distressing accounts of women who were sexually harassed by male colleagues and were too afraid to report the incidents, fearing reprisal.

What is the Current Report?

The much-anticipated Hema Committee report was released by the Kerala government under the RTI Act, although 63 pages were expunged from the original 295-page document. The report confirms the existence of a powerful male-dominated group in Mollywood that propagate sexual harassment and exploitation. It also exposes the poor working conditions, pay contrasts, and lack of basic facilities for women in the industry.

The report sheds light on the omnipresent culture of silence and fear that prevents women from speaking out against the harassment. Victims are often too afraid to approach the police, fearing for their lives and the safety of their families. The report also reveals that even junior artists, who are new to the industry, are endured to exploitation, with no fixed working hours, no overtime pay, and no transport provided for them to return home.

In response to the report, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) stated that they needed time to study the report before taking any action. However, the report’s release has fueled demands for the registration of FIRs and police investigations into the allegations.

What are the ultimate findings?

The Hema Committee report has revealed the underlying systemic issues of sexual harassment, exploitation, and gender inequality in the Malayalam film industry. While the report’s release is a key step towards addressing these issues, it also highlights the urgent need for decisive action to protect women in the industry. The industry must now grapple its hidden side and work towards creating a safer and level playing field for all its members.