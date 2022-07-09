Know Telangana’s dams and rivers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:49 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Hyderabad: Irrigation projects have been majorly happening in the State at all corners, thus, it is important to keep track of them

These practice questions focusing on Telangana will aid aspirants betterprepare for the State government recruitment examinations.

2. Which among the following sentences is true?

a) Major projects – ayacut above 25,000 acres (10,000 ha)

b) Medium projects – ayacut above 5,000 acres (2,000 ha) & upto 25,000 acres (10,000 ha)

c) Minor projects – ayacut up to 5,000 acres (2,000 ha)

d) All of the above

Ans: d

Explanation: The projects are classified based on the extent of irrigated ayacut (command area) under them. The total irrigation projects of Telangana may be classified into three types:

Major projects: Ayacut above 25,000 acres (10,000 hectares)

Medium projects: Ayacut above 5,000 acres (2,000 hectares) & upto 25,000 acres (10,000 hectares)

Minor projects: Ayacut upto 5,000 acres (2,000 hectares)

3. Which among the following sentences is true about major irrigation projects?

i. Major irrigation projects in Telangana – 15 projects

ii. Under construction stage projects – 15 projects

iii. Under contemplation stage – 5 projects

Codes:

a) i and ii only b) ii and iii only c) i and iii only d) i,ii and iii

Ans: d

Explanation: There are 15 exiting major irrigation projects in the State, 15 ongoing (under construction) and another five under contemplation stage.

4. Which of the following is true regarding Nagarjuna Sagar Project?

i. Nagarjuna Sagar Project was constructed across Krishna River

ii. Right canal – Provides water facility to 4,75,465 ha

iii. Left canal- Provides water facility to 4,19,816 ha

iv. Power generation – 960 megawatts

Codes:

a) i, ii and iii only b) ii, iii and iv only c) i and iv only d) i, ii, iii and iv

Ans: d

Explanation:

• Nagarjuna Sagar Project is a multipurpose scheme on the river Krishna.

• The entire ayacut of 4,75,465 hectares under Nagarjuna Sagar right canal (Jawaharlal Nehru canal) are divided into 22 blocks in Guntur and Prakasham districts.

• The left canal (Lal Bahadur Shastri canal) commands 4,19,816 hectares in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, and Bhadradri Kothagudem and Krishna districts.

• Power generation in Nagarjuna Sagar Project is an extent of 960 MW.

5. Which among the following sentences is correct about Kaleshwaram Project?

i. Number of barrages – 03

ii. Number of lifts – 22

iii. Power requirement – 4959 MW

iv. Number of reservoirs – 17

v. Total capacity of reservoirs – 141 TMC

vi. Net command area – 7,38,851 hectares

Select the correct answer from the codes given below

a. i, ii, iii, and iv only b. ii, iii, iv and v only

c. i, ii, iii, iv, v and vi d. iii, iv, v and vi only

Ans: c

Explanation: To meet the desired quantum of 160 TMC of water from river Godavari, for the development of backward areas in State, the Irrigation and CAD department of Government of Telangana has constructed Kaleshwaram Project. Salient features of the Kaleshwaram Project are:

• Number of barrages – 03

• Number of lifts – 22

• Power requirement – 4959 MW

• Number of reservoirs – 17

• Total capacity of reservoirs – 141 TMC

• Net command area – 7,38,851 hectares

6. Match the following.

Project River

1. Nandivagu Dam A. Musi

2. Ramappa Dam B. Swarnamukhi

3. Indirammasagar C. Manair

4. Komaram Bheem Dam D. Peddavagu

Select the correct answer from the codes given below

a. 1-B, 2-C, 3-A, 4- D b.1-D, 2-B, 3-A, 4- C

b. 1-B, 2-C, 3-D, 4- A d.1-A, 2-D, 3-B, 4- C

Ans: a

Explanation:

• Nandivagu Dam is proposed across the Swarnamukhi river in Vikarabad district.

• Ramappa Dam is proposed across the Manair river in Mulugu district.

• Indirammasagar is proposed across the Musi river near Hayathnagar in Rangareddy district.

• Sri Komaram Bheem Dam Project is a medium irrigation project proposed across Peddavagu stream near Ada (village) in Komaram Bheem, Asifabad district.

To be continued…