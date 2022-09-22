| Know Your History Thoroughly

These practice questions focusing on history will aid aspirants to prepare better for the State government recruitment examinations.

Hyderabad: Remembering crucial details across different eras in the Indian history is very important for candidates attempting competitive exams.

Mughals were the descendants (father’s side) of

(a) Genghis Khan (b) Timur (c) Ibn Battuta (d) Safavids

Ans: b

The successor of Babur was _________

(a) Humayun (b) Akbar (c) Shahjehan (d) Jehangir

Ans: a

________ is considered the greatest Mughal Emperor.

(a) Shahjehan (b) Akbar (c) Jehangir (d) Aurangzeb

Ans: b

Mother tongue of the Mughals was _______ .

(a) Persian (b) Arabian (c) Turkish (d) Urdu

Ans: c

Who made Persian as the court language of the Mughal Court?

(a) Akbar (b) Aurangzeb (c) Babur (d) Shah Jahan

Ans: a

Which of these cities was not the capital of the Mughal Court?

(a) Delhi (b) Agra (c) Lahore (d) Calcutta

Ans: d

Who was requested by Akbar to write the history of earlier times under Babar and Humayun?

(а) Gulbadan Begum (b) Abul Fazl

(c) Abdus Samad Lahori (d) None of these

Ans: a

_________ was a scriptorium where the emperor’s collection of manuscripts was preserved.

(a) Library (b) Kitabkhana (c) Karkhana (d) Fort

Ans: b

Urdu is the mixture of which of the following languages?

(а) Hindi and Bengali (b) Persian and Bengali

(c) Hindi and Persian (d) Hindi and Tamil

Ans: c

Which of the following statement is/are correct?

(1) Jahanara was the daughter of Shah Jahan

(2) Abul Fazl was the Prime Minister of Akbar

(3) Badshahnama was written by Shah Jahan

(4) Gulbadan Begum was the daughter of Babur

(a) 1, 2 and 3 (b) 1, 2 and 4 (c) 1, 2, 3 and 4 (d) 2, 3 and 4

Ans: b

Asiatic society of Bengal was established in _________ .

(a) 1762 (b) 1784 (c) 1786 (d) 1802

Ans: b

When was the permanent settlement introduced in Bengal?

(a) 1785 (b) 1764 (c) 1793 (d) 1905

Ans: c

Who introduced permanent settlement in Bengal?

(a) Lord Cornwallis (b) Lord Dalhousie

(c) Lord Curzon (d) Lord William Bentick

Ans: a

When was fifth report introduced in the British Parliament?

(a) 1770 (b) 1858 (c) 1813 (d) 1795

Ans: c

Life of Paharias of Rajmahal completely dependent upon _______ .

(a) River (b) Permanent agriculture

(c) Forests (d) Trade

Ans: c

Who among the following emerged as a danger for Paharis?

(a) Santhal (b) Bhil (e) Gujjar (d) Bekarwal

Ans: a

Damin-i-koh was formed for ________ .

(a) Santhals (b) Paharias (c) British (d) Zamindari Ans: a

_______ was the major source of cotton for the British till 1862.

(a) America (b) India (c) China (d) Japan

Ans: a

Damin-i-koh was the area demarcated for this tribe.

(a) Ho (b) Santhal (c) Munda (d) Junto

Ans: b

Consider the following options:

1. The fifth report submitted to the British Parliament in 1813 AD.

2. Jotedars were quite powerful

3. Santhals were a great danger to Paharis.

4. No Zamindari was auctioned in Bengal.

(a) 1, 2 and 3 (b) 1, 2, 3 and 4

(e) 2 and 3 only (d) 3 and 4 only

Ans: a

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles