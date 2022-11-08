KNRUHS: BDS first phase web counselling on Nov 9, 10

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:00 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Tuesday notified the first phase of web-based counselling under competent authority quota for Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) including, PWD (persons with disability) , CAP (children of armed personnel) categories for 2022-23 in government and affiliated private dental colleges in Telangana. Candidates whose names are notified as eligible candidates in the provisional final merit list of MBBS/BDS admissions on the KNRUHS website are eligible to exercise web-options online.

The eligible candidates including PWD, CAP categories candidates can exercise web options from 6 am on November 9 to 6 pm on November 10 through website https://tsbdsadm.tsche.in/

Also Read NIMS: Entrance exam for Master in Physiotherapy course on Nov 10

KNRUHS said the NCC certificate verification has not been started by the NCC Directorate and priority list has not been submitted. If the priority list is submitted by NCC Directorate before second phase of counselling the NCC quota seats would be filled up in second phase.

The details of BDS seats available (seat matrix) are available on the website http://knruhs.telangana.gov.in and candidates can exercise web options through https://tsbdsadm.tsche.in