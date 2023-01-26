KNRUHS invites applications for admissions into MD Homeo courses

Eligible candidates can take-up online registration, uploading of scanned original certificates for admission through website from 10 am on Friday,

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:30 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Thursday in a notification has invited online applications from AIAPGET 2022 qualified candidates for admission into MD Homeo courses for the academic year 2022-23 in affiliated private Homoeopathic Medical Colleges affiliated to KNRUHS, Warangal in the State of Telangana.

Eligible candidates can take-up online registration, uploading of scanned original certificates for admission through website (https://tsmdayushaiq.tsche.in/) from 10 am on Friday, January 27 to 6 pm on February 3.

Also Read KNRUHS invites applications from AIQ NEET candidates for admission into BHMS

Provisional final merit position of the applied candidates will be prepared based on the AIAPGET – 2022 rank and other eligibility criteria notified hereunder after verification of uploaded scanned original certificates. Final verification of original certificates will also be conducted at the time of admission at allotted college by Admission Committee of the Institutions.