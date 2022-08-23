Notification for PG Medical and diploma courses released in Telangana

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Tuesday has notified admissions into Post Graduate Medical Degree and Diploma courses for 2022-23 in Telangana. Online application forms are invited from NEET-PG-2022 qualified candidates for admission into the PG medical degree and diploma courses in medical colleges affiliated to KNRUHS and NIMS.

Notification has been issued to determine state merit position for admission into Competent Authority Quota seats. The provisional final merit list will be notified after scrutiny of certificates uploaded at the time of online registration. Total number of seats available under Competent Authority Quota for the academic year 2022-2023 will be notified before exercising web options for counselling.

Eligible candidates can register online and upload scanned certificates on website https://tspgmed.tsche.in from 8 am on August 24 to 5 pm on August 30. The Provisional Final Merit position of the applied candidates will be prepared based on NEET-PG–2022 Rank and other eligibility criteria.

The prospectus of the course is available on the University website: http://knruhs.telangana.gov.in and https://tspgmed.tsche.in

For Technical help: 9392685856, 7842542216 and 9059672216/ email: tspgmed2022@gmail.com

For clarifications on regulations: 9490585796/ 8500646769 or email knrpgadmission2022@gmail.com between 10 am and 5 pm.