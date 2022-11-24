| Knruhs Notifies Mop Up Phase Of Web Counselling For Vacant Seats In Pg Courses

Candidates can exercise web options from 4 pm on November 24 to 3 pm on November 25.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Thursday notified the mop-up phase of web-based counselling for vacant seats in PG courses under Competent Authority Quota for admission into PG medical and dental degrees/ diploma courses for 2022-23 in affiliated government and private medical and dental colleges.

All the eligible non-service candidates whose names are displayed in the provisional final merit list on KNRUHS website and who were not allotted any PG medical seats in the previous phases of counselling can exercise web options from 4 pm on November 24 to 3 pm on November 25.

Eligible candidates aspiring for dental PG seats can exercise their web options from 5 pm on November 24 to 4 pm on November 25. For details: https://knruhs.telangana.gov.in/