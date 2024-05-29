Osmania University not closing 5 PG courses

The clarification came following reports in some local newspapers claiming the imminent closure of five postgraduate programmes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 May 2024, 11:45 PM

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Wednesday has clarified that it had not decided on closing five postgraduate programmes – Persian, Marathi, Kannada, Arabic, and Theatre Arts.

“There is currently no decision to close any of these programmes.

In cases where the number of applicants for a particular programme falls below the available seats, the university may choose to conduct direct admissions without holding an entrance exam,” the OU said.