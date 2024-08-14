Kolkata doctor’s rape: Medicos boycott duties in Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 August 2024, 08:35 PM

Junior Doctors protest at Gandhi hospital (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: Healthcare professionals across Telangana boycotted their routine medical duties on Tuesday protesting the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

Healthcare services at the outpatient department and elective surgeries in hospitals were impacted, members of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA), Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA), Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGDA), UG and PG students of ESIC and senior resident doctors at NIMS participated in protests, boycotts, processions and candle-light march rallies.

The junior doctors at Gandhi Hospital participated in a dharna in front of the hospital administration building. Demanding justice to the victim doctor, the medicos, resident doctors and MBBS students also took-out a rally within the campus of the hospital.

“This is high time the State government takes drastic measures to improve the safety of doctors in government healthcare facilities. Instead of taking unilateral decisions on the safety aspect of doctors and then sharing them through advisories in the hope that they will be implemented, the union Health Ministry must include all the States, which are important stakeholders, to discuss immediate measures needed to address the issue,” Dr Kiran Madala, senior office bearer at TTGDA said.