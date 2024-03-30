Komatireddy counters Maheshwar Reddy’s charges

“During the Assembly session, Maheshwar Reddy requested me to help him in joining the Congress and even wanted a cabinet berth,” Venkat Reddy said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 March 2024, 09:15 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Countering BJP floor leader A Maheshwar Reddy’s charges, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said in fact, the BJP leader had evinced interest in joining the Congress party.

Dismissing the BJP leader’s charges that he had approached union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah for personal favours as baseless allegations, the Minister challenged him to take an oath at the Bhagyalakshmi temple near Charminar.

“Let Maheshwar Reddy get Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah to the temple, I am prepared to take an oath,” Venkat Reddy said, adding that it was unfortunate that Maheshwar Reddy, who had switched several parties, including the Prajarajyam, Congress and the BJP, was making such “demeaning” comments.

“On one hand, he claims that BJP can topple the Congress government in 48 hours and on the other, contradicts it by saying that the party is not keen in encouraging any defections,” the Minister said, calling Maheshwar Reddy the new Gali Janardhan Reddy, who would backstab BJP State president G Kishan Reddy and Etala Rajender.