BJP can pull down Congress Govt in 48 hrs, says Maheshwar Reddy

BJP Legislative Party Leader A Maheshwar Reddy rebutted the assertions made by Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, denying any contact between eight BJP MLAs and the Congress.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 March 2024, 04:40 PM

Hyderabad: Refuting the claims of Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy that eight MLAs of the BJP were in touch with the Congress, BJP Legislative Party Leader A Maheshwar Reddy warned that if Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy tried to lure BJP MLAs, his government would collapse within 48 hours.

“If BJP opens its gates, the entire Congress party will become empty within hours,” he said.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Maheshwar Reddy termed the claims of Venkat Reddy baseless and cautioned that if the Congress did not stop spreading lies, his party would be forced to create trouble for the government in Telangana.

“We respect the peoples’ mandate. We do not want to destabilize the Congress government. We want you to complete the five year term. But if you try to lure our MLAs, we will not keep quiet. Congress should not forget that it has only 64 MLAs in the Assembly. A small push will destabilize the government,” he warned.

Stating that not a single BJP MLA was in touch with Congress, he said Venkat Reddy was making false claims. “He has lost his mind. His brother is troubling him for the Minister’s post, hence he is making all kinds of allegations. If you have guts, win the Bhongir seat,” he challenged.

Accusing Venkat Reddy of trying to destabilize the Congress government, he alleged that the senior Congress leader was in touch with BJP high command to engineer a coup against Revanth Reddy. “Venkat Reddy is ready to play the role of Eknath Shinde in Telangana, but since BJP leadership does not have confidence in him it was not supporting him,” he claimed.