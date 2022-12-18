Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy invites Congress leaders including brother to join BJP

Rajgopal Reddy said the condition of the Congress in the state was bothering him

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

File Photo

Nalgonda: BJP leader Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy on Sunday asked senior Congress leaders, including his brother and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, to join the BJP to put an end to the BRS rule in Telangana.

Speaking at a media conference at Chandur, Rajgopal Reddy said the condition of the Congress in the state was bothering him. The Congress had further weakened after Revanth Reddy became the TPCC president. Senior leaders were openly revolting against Revanth Reddy, which indicated the seriousness of the situation, he added.

He asked senior Congress leaders Damodar Rajanarsimha, Batti Vikramarka and N Uttam Kumar Reddy to join the BJP.

Accusing Revanth Reddy of using the Congress for his selfish interests, Rajgopal Reddy said quitting politics was better than working under Revanth Reddy.