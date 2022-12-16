BJP’s Praja Sangrama Yatra meeting, a flop show: Karimnagar Mayor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:11 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao termed BJP’s praja sangrama yatra meeting on Thursday, as a flop show as only 6,000 chairs were filled as against 11,000 chairs arranged for the public in SRR college grounds.

A majority of the buses meant to bring people from different districts for the meeting were empty. It was a clear indication of declining popularity of the BJP party and its leaders in the state, he said at a press conference here on Friday.

He wanted to know why the Nizamabad MP D Arvind and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender did not participate in the meeting.

Except for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda was never seen during the time of elections in Gujarat as well as other states.

However, Nadda was invited for the concluding meeting of the praja sangrama yatra. So, it shows the credibility of the meeting. People, were laughing at the BJP national president’s comments as they were disgusted with the cheap politics, the Mayor claimed.

He ridiculed the BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s speech saying it was like a speech like a hotel chef. Sanjay, never bothered about Karimnagar’s development, made cheap comments against the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He was only trying to cover his failures by trying to misguide people.