Komatireddy threatens to lay siege to Pragati Bhavan

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:02 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

Nalgonda: BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has threatened to lay seige to Pragati Bhavan with one lakh people alleging that the government had frozen the amounts deposited in the bank accounts of beneficiaries of the integrated sheep development scheme.

Participating in ‘Poru Bata’ dharna at Munugode, Rajagopal Reddy alleged that the government had earlier deposited Rs. 1.14 lakh each into the bank accounts of 7,600 shepherds of Munugode assembly constituency just to benefit in the bypolls. The beneficiaries had also deposited their share of 25 per cent of the total cost of sheep unit. Criticising the Government for freezing the money now, he alleged that TRS government had adopted “direct beneficiary transfer” for Munugode for integrated sheep development scheme as a pilot project. He questioned as to why the state government had not implemented the same across the state for second phase of sheep distribution scheme.

He warned that 7,600 beneficiaries, whose bank accounts were frozen would soon stage dharna at the district collectorate. If the accounts were not released within 10 days, he would organise a seige of Pragati Bhavan, he threatened. “If the Chief Minister failed to implement his promises made to the people of Munugode during by-polls, I will ensure that no TRS flags are seen in the assembly constituency and would not allow any TRS leader including ministers and Munugode MLA Prabhakar Reddy to move in the area”, he warned.