All arrangements completed for conduct of polling in Nalgonda district

Inspecting the distribution and reception center at Nalgonda, the District Election Officer R V Karnan said that all the required arrangements were made for polling on Thursday and people to exercise their franchise in the elections without any inconvenience.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Nalgonda: All the arrangements were completed for free and fair polling at 1768 polling stations of six assembly constituencies in Nalgonda district on Thursday.

The polling staff on Wednesday collected polling material including EVMs, VVPATs and Control Units at the distribution and reception centers at the constituency headquarters ie Nalgonda, Nakrekal, Miryalaguda, Nagarjuna Sagar, Devarakonda, Munugode and reached their allocated polling stations by the evening by specially arranged buses and vehicles.

Police escort was also provided to these vehicles until reaching the polling stations. IN all, 8,140 employees including central government ones were deputed for election duty on the day.

Reminding that 144 section was imposed in the district, he said that more than five persons should not gather. He said that a control room was also set up in the district to receive complaints from the people, if any problem faced by them in casting their votes.

After completion of the polling, the polled EVMs would be safely shifted to strong rooms in Ware House Corporation godown at Duppalapally and their doors would be seized in the presence of the representatives of the political parties. The counting of the votes would be taken up on December 3, he added.