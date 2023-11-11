Palvai Sravanthi resigns from Congress, sends hard-hitting letter on Revanth to Sonia Gandhi

Sravanthi, who recently contested as an MLA candidate in the Munugode by-poll, secured the third position with 23,906 votes.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:22 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Palvai Sravanthi, senior Congress leader, AICC member and daughter of former Minister Palvai Govardhan Reddy, has resigned from the Congress, and in the process, has dashed off a hard-hitting letter to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, listing out how the Congress in Telangana had turned into a “commercial organisation and profit-making entity”, and how the leadership of the Gandhis and the impact of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was being nullified by “one person helming the party affairs in Telangana”.

Mentioning how her father Govardhan Reddy was a stalwart Congress leader, a five-time LA, Rajya Sabha member and Minister as well, Sravanthi said in the three-page letter that despite surveys showing her connect with the constituency, the ticket was denied to her repeatedly, and though she had managed to get the B-form in the 2022 Munugode by-poll and fought hard, the person whom the Congress had fought against that time had returned to the party and got the ticket in less than 24 hours.

Also Read Incompetent Congress responsible for backwardness of BCs in independent India: KTR

The Udaipur Declaration was dumped down the drain, money bags and currency notes took over credibility and credentials, and in the name of doctored and fake surveys, favouritism dominated the allocation of tickets, she wrote, pointing out that those who genuinely deserved tickets and had winning prospects were outrightly denied tickets.

“I wonder if the high command and senior leaders sitting in Delhi were privy to this foul play and cheap acts,” she said, and without naming TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, said the person helming the party affairs in Telangana was selling tickets with the “counters brazenly kept open”.

“Here are the new breed of brokers in the party who have completely defaced the party’s repute…”, she added.