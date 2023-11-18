Jolt to Congress in Munugode assembly constituency

Senior Congress leaders Rapolu Narayana, Katta Anjaiah, Pannala Lingaiah and Bommaraboina Venkatesham were among the senior leaders who joined the BRS.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:12 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

Nalgonda: In a jolt to the Congress in Munugode assembly constituency, several Congress leaders from Chandur switched their loyalty to BRS by taking pledge to bring victory to the party candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy.

BRS leader Palvai Sravanthi, daughter of Congress leader the late Palvai Govardhan Reddy, welcomed them into the BRS by wrapping the party scarfs around their shoulders at a programme here.

Speaking on the occasion, Sravanthi said that development of Munugode assembly constituency was possible only through BRS. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao solved decades old fluoride issue, which crippled lives of over two lakhs people in the assembly constituency. In addition to bringing down the fluoride content in the ground water to normal level, Shivannagudem reservoir, whose works were under progress, would provide irrigation facility to the farmers of Munugode, she added.

Terming Komatireddy brothers as covert brothers, she said that several Congress leaders became victims to their conspiracies and left the Congress. He exuded confidence that BRS would get hat-trick victory in the ensuing elections.