Hyderabad: Praja Bhavan gets bomb threat, cops carry out checks

Unidentified person calls police control room and informed that a bomb was placed on the premises

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 May 2024, 01:56 PM

Praja Bhavan — File picture

Hyderabad: The security personnel at Praja Bhavan at Somajiguda went into a tizzy after an unidentified person called the police control room and informed that a bomb was placed on the premises.

Soon the bomb detection squads, anti sabotage teams, and the local police rushed to the spot and are carrying out checks in Praja Bhavan. Senior officials also visited the spot. The police are carrying out checks and barred entry onto the premises.