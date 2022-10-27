Konda Vishweshwar Reddy draws flak for body-shaming arrested Swamy, tweets photo with Rajnath Singh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:37 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

(Source: Facebook/Konda Vishweshwar Reddy).

Hyderabad: Former MP and BJP leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Thursday drew flak for body-shaming Swamy Simhayajulu, one of the accused in the BJP’s covert operation to buy four TRS MLAs, and hurting religious sentiments.

The MP was also slammed for his party’s double standards over politicising religious sentiments to derive political mileage.

On Thursday, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy tweeted: “Is that fat buffalo a Swamiji or an actor used by TRS? Did you see his girth?” interestingly, he was responding to an image shared on Twitter in which union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was seen with Swamy Simhayajulu, in the process, himself sharing the photo, which was till then being shared widely by TRS (BRS) activists pointing out the connections of the accused with top leaders of the BJP.

Reacting sharply to the former MP’s comments, Twitterati questioned the BJP’s stand on Hinduism.

Goldman Saxx, a Twitter user tweeted: “Yesterday Bandi Sanjay said it was insult to Hinduism, now Konda Vishweshwar Reddy is insulting the swamiji who brokered the deal. Does BJP have a clear stand? Are they supporting or opposing? Fat shaming the Hindu dharmic swamiji just wow.”

“A troll masquerading as intellectual. Peel one layer out and rot jumps out at you” another Twitter user VSR said.

Many others also quote-tweeted the former MP’s tweet, pointing out that body-shaming the Swami, irrespective of who he was or his political affiliations, was uncalled for.

Is that fat Buffalo a swamiji or an actor used by TRS? Did you see his girth ? pic.twitter.com/bqQtNGTGnn — Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (@KVishReddy) October 26, 2022