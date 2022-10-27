Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
#TelanganaNotForSale trends following BJP’s failed attempts to lure TRS MLAs

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 06:51 PM, Thu - 27 October 22
Alarm bells rang everywhere as news broke about four TRS MLAs allegedly being offered bribes worth Rs 100 crore each by BJP

Hyderabad: Alarm bells rang everywhere as news broke about four TRS MLAs allegedly being offered bribes worth Rs 100 crore each by BJP aides at a Moinabad farmhouse. The MLAs reportedly were not only offered huge amounts to defect to the saffron party, but also contracts running into crores of rupees.

The failed bid by the BJP was made when the campaign for Munugode by-elections is at its peak. Although Operation Lotus worked in Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka, BJP’s plan to pull off a similar feat in Telangana was foiled.

As the news percolated, Twitterati got to making memes out of Amit Shah’s failed political maneuver and Chief Minister KCR’s boss vibes. The hashtag # #TelanganaNotForSale soon began trending everywhere.

Here are some of the best memes floating in the netsphere—

