#TelanganaNotForSale trends following BJP’s failed attempts to lure TRS MLAs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:51 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Hyderabad: Alarm bells rang everywhere as news broke about four TRS MLAs allegedly being offered bribes worth Rs 100 crore each by BJP aides at a Moinabad farmhouse. The MLAs reportedly were not only offered huge amounts to defect to the saffron party, but also contracts running into crores of rupees.

The failed bid by the BJP was made when the campaign for Munugode by-elections is at its peak. Although Operation Lotus worked in Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka, BJP’s plan to pull off a similar feat in Telangana was foiled.

As the news percolated, Twitterati got to making memes out of Amit Shah’s failed political maneuver and Chief Minister KCR’s boss vibes. The hashtag # #TelanganaNotForSale soon began trending everywhere.

Here are some of the best memes floating in the netsphere—

Dedicated to all the BJP leaders and IT cell people trying hard from last night#TelanganaNotForSale pic.twitter.com/LdxpbN4gEb — Anna Namasthe 18000Cr (@AnnaNamasthe) October 27, 2022

BJP MLA hints at buying MLAs few days back & today Amit Shah’s team got caught red handed on the information given by TRS MLAs 👇#TelanganaNotForSale pic.twitter.com/YBquyYUcxM — YSR (@ysathishreddy) October 26, 2022

Lesson that Modi – Shah & Co learnt today… You may buy anything with MasterCard… but not Telangana MLA's#TelanganaNotForSale@KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/7rFzby27SU — Muta Jaisimha (@MutaJaisimha) October 26, 2022