TelanganaNotForSale trends following BJP’s failed attempts to lure TRS MLAs

Hyderabad: Alarm bells rang everywhere as news broke about four TRS MLAs allegedly being offered bribes worth Rs 100 crore each by BJP aides at a Moinabad farmhouse. The MLAs reportedly were not only offered huge amounts to defect to the saffron party, but also contracts running into crores of rupees.
The failed bid by the BJP was made when the campaign for Munugode by-elections is at its peak. Although Operation Lotus worked in Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka, BJP’s plan to pull off a similar feat in Telangana was foiled.
As the news percolated, Twitterati got to making memes out of Amit Shah’s failed political maneuver and Chief Minister KCR’s boss vibes. The hashtag # #TelanganaNotForSale soon began trending everywhere.
Here are some of the best memes floating in the netsphere—
Dedicated to all the BJP leaders and IT cell people trying hard from last night#TelanganaNotForSale pic.twitter.com/LdxpbN4gEb
— Anna Namasthe 18000Cr (@AnnaNamasthe) October 27, 2022
BJP MLA hints at buying MLAs few days back & today Amit Shah’s team got caught red handed on the information given by TRS MLAs 👇#TelanganaNotForSale pic.twitter.com/YBquyYUcxM
— YSR (@ysathishreddy) October 26, 2022
BJP, You have messed up with the wrong man's land.
Your cheap thrills won't work here. @bandisanjay_bjp @kishanreddybjp @AmitShah #TelanganaNotForSale #rss_आतंकवादी_संघटन_है #bjpfailsindia #BJPModiFailed #bjptelangana #kcrforindia @krishanKTRS
Hyderabad public to bjp right now😂 pic.twitter.com/0h2sMNTZYM
— Shah nidan (@ShahNida3) October 27, 2022
#TelanganaNotForSale pic.twitter.com/zhvlEz619d
— Jagan Patimeedi (@JAGANTRS) October 26, 2022
Revanth Reddy be like 😎😂.#TelanganaNotForSale pic.twitter.com/tjocDy1zE1
— Ragnar- BRS (@Bleed_pink_) October 26, 2022
Lesson that Modi – Shah & Co learnt today…
You may buy anything with MasterCard… but not Telangana MLA's#TelanganaNotForSale@KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/7rFzby27SU
— Muta Jaisimha (@MutaJaisimha) October 26, 2022
That is kcr sir😎@KTRTRS#TelanganaNotForSale pic.twitter.com/3zVx78kS1u
— Althaf🇮🇳 (@itzmealthaf) October 26, 2022