Kondapur Well Irrigation: From Sewage To Rainwater Harvesting | Kalpana Ramesh | GHMC Hyderabad

Kondapur Well Irrigation: From Sewage To Rainwater Harvesting

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:05 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Hyderabad: A well located at Sheshadri Marg in Kondapur was built many years ago for farmlands. But over time, people stopped using it, and it started crumbling.

The founder of the RainWater Project, Kalpana Ramesh discovered this well in 2020. Her organisation restored this stepwell and a few silt traps. Now the well is capturing 16 million liters of rainwater annually.

Let’s know more about how she transformed a sewage well into a rainwater storage well.