Koppula Eashwar promises 5 pc reservation for differently-abled

By | Published: 12:08 am

Peddpalli: Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar promised to provide five percent reservation to differently-abled persons in all government schemes. He distributed two-wheelers and battery-operated cycles to 244 physically challenged persons apart from Rs 1.52 crore worth instruments were distributed to disabled persons at a programme held in the Agriculture market yard here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the State government was committed to the welfare of disabled persons and implementing various welfare schemes. He pointed out that in united Andhra Pradesh, differently abled persons used to get only Rs 500 pension. “However, the amount has been enhanced to Rs 3,016 after formation of Telangana state. A total of five lakh people are getting the benefit,” he said.

Eeshwar said the Telangana government was supplying modern equipment. Plans have also been prepared to distribute scooties, laptops to students, 4G smart phones, battery wheelchairs, artificial limbs, and calipers among others to aid the differently abled persons.

Zilla Parishad chairman Putta Madhukar, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy and others participated in the programme.

