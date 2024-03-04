Farmers suicides would occur, if irrigation facility not provided to farmers of Nalgonda: CPI(M) district secretary

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 March 2024, 06:12 PM

Nalgonda: CPI (M) district secretary Mudireddy Sudhakar Reddy on Monday expressed apprehension that suicides of farmers could took place in the district, if the state government failed to provide irrigation facility to ayacut farmers of Nagarjuna Sagar left canal and AMRP-SLBC canal. Headed by him a team of CPI (M), which visited different places in the district to examine the drying up crops. The team also submitted a memorandum to the district Collector Hari Chandana on the condition of the farmers in the district.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Sudhakar Reddy said that the farmers of the district were facing hard time due to no irrigation facility to the ayacut area for yasangi crop season. In addition to this, the bore wells also got dried up due to deficit rain fall and depleted ground water table. About 40 to 50 per cent of the paddy and crops taken up by the farmers were near to dry up, he added. He opined crops could be saved in Nalgonda, Devarakonda and Nakrekal areas, if irrigation tanks were filled up through Nagarjuna Sagar left canal and AMRP-SLBC. It would improve the ground water level in the areas, he added. He said that the district authorities should prepare a report on crops loss and send it to the state government.