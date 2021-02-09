Kotak Investment Advisors achieves closure of new real estate fund

The fund is anchored by a clutch of leading global financial investors and is one of the leading real estate financing funds closed in recent times in India, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.

New Delhi: Kotak Investment Advisors on Tuesday said it has successfully achieved closure of its new $380 million-real estate fund, which will target a range of real estate financing opportunities across key cities in the country.

The new fund will target both early stage and late stage real estate projects in residential, commercial, retail, warehousing and hospitality sectors, Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd (KIAL) said in a statement.