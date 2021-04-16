Kothagudem: ACB traps MPDO at Paloncha

By | Published: 7:37 pm

Kothagudem: ACB officials trapped P Albert, an MPDO, and caught him red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 at his office at Paloncha in the district on Friday.

According to the officials, the accused demanded the money to clear a bill related to Vaikunta Dhamam and dumping yard constructed at Pandurangapuram in Paloncha mandal. The complainant, A Ramalingaiah who agreed to pay the bribe approached the ACB.

The MPDO was arrested, the bribe money was recovered from his possession and he would be produced before the ACB court in Hyderabad, said ACB officials. It might be recalled that a junior assistant at Paloncha tahsildar office was trapped by ACB last month.