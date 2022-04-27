Kothagudem: An official and two staff of Survey and Land Records suspended

Kothagudem: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty took action against officials of survey and land records following allegations of corruption and misconduct against them. The collector issued orders suspending Dy.Inspector of Survey D Venkat Rao, surveyor S Appa Rao and chainman Shaik Azharuddin, said an official release here on Wednesday. He also directed a senior official to probe into the matter and submit a report.

A few media channels have telecast clippings of Venkat Rao having a party along with a few women at a lodge and it went viral on social media. It was alleged that the party was thrown by some persons who received favours from the official.

However, senior officials in the department dismissed the rumours and said the official in question had not extended favours to anyone. It was learnt that Venkat Rao, who belongs to Khammam, used to stay in the lodge as he has not taken house on rent here.

It was said that the video clip telecast by the TV channels was shot by some persons, three months ago when the official was resting in the lodge, with an intention to blackmail the official.

