Kothagudem: Athletes selection for U-19 inter-society tournament on Oct 15

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:48 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

Kothagudem: The selection of athletes for under-19 inter-society league tournament will take place on October 15 at Model Sports School at Kinnerasani of Paloncha mandal in the district, ITDA Project Officer P Gautham said.

In a statement here on Thursday, he said that the selection of athletes would be made for the tournament to be held in November at the directions of the Commissioner of Tribal Welfare Department.

The sportspersons attending the selections must be enrolled in the Tribal Welfare Post Matric Hostels and Tribal Welfare PMH Hostels in erstwhile Khammam district and should be studying intermediate. The selections would be made in kabaddi, volleyball, chess, football (only for boys), wrestling, athletics and the selections would be made separately for boys and girls. The sportspersons appearing for the selections should be born after January 1, 2004.

Those wishing to attend the selections have to bring their class SSC marks memo along with a certificate of their stay in the Tribal Welfare PMH hostels. For further details Sports Officer, ITDA Bhadrachalam, Dr. M. Veeru Naik can be contacted on 8978477345.