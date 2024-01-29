SFI demands Govt to address problems in education sector

On Monday, a multitude of Student Federation of India (SFI) activists converged upon the district collectorate, pressing for the resolution of issues plaguing the education sector.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 January 2024, 08:51 PM

Kothagudem: Hundreds of Student Federation of India (SFI) activists laid a siege to the district collectorate here on Monday demanding to solve the problems in the education sector.

They took out a rally and staged a dharna in front of the collectorate main gate. A scuffle broke out between the police and the students as they raised slogans to allow them to enter into the collectorate premises.

Addressing the students, SFI district secretary Burra Veerabhadram said that the problems of the education sector in the district should be resolved, the pending scholarships and fee reimbursement dues worth Rs 7800 crore should be released immediately.

The mess and cosmetic charges should be increased, the pending mess and cosmetic charges should be released, and the pending diet bills should be released. Steps to fill 26, 000 vacant teaching posts and non-teaching posts in the State should be taken, he demanded.

Veerabhadradm wanted the government to construct permanent buildings for the welfare hostels operating in rented buildings in the district. Immediate measures have to be taken to establish new government junior colleges in the district besides hostels at Mulakalapalli, Sujatha Nagar Kothagudem mandal headquarters.

Later he handed over a memorandum to district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala. The Collector promised to take the issues to the attention of the government.

SFI leaders Sandra Bhupender, B Abhimanyu, K Sandeep, B Abhimitra, Manda Nagakrishna and others were present.