BRS councillors join Congress

Councillors T Laxman and Pallepu Raju and spouses of female councillors as their representatives joined Congress at Wyra in Khammam in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC secretary Rohith Chowdary and Khammam district Congress president P Durga Prasad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 February 2024, 05:47 PM

Kothagudem: Even as Kothagudem municipal chairperson Kapu Seethalakshmi is set to face a floor test on February 19, as many as 20 BRS councillors joined the Congress on Wednesday.

Councillors T Laxman and Pallepu Raju and spouses of female councillors as their representatives joined Congress at Wyra in Khammam in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC secretary Rohith Chowdary and Khammam district Congress president P Durga Prasad.

It might be noted that 22 councillors of BRS had served a no confidence motion against the chairperson of their own party to district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala on January 23. Internal differences among the councillors and the chairperson was said to be the reason.

BRS leaders Bhima Sridhar, Ravi Rambabu and Durga Prasad played a key role in moving the no confidence motion with an eye on the chairperson seat. The dissident councillors alleged that Seethalakshmi was taking unilateral decisions with regard to development works in their municipal wards and was not consulting the councillors in allotting the work tenders.

The support of 22 councillors was required if the chairperson wants to win the floor test. It was unlikely to happen given the change of loyalty by the councillors. The strength of Kothagudem municipal council was 36. Meanwhile, Congress leaders were planning to move the councillors to a camp outside Telangana.