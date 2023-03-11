Kothagudem: Dr GSR Trust to organise mega medical camp on March 26

Dr. GSR Charitable Trust will organise a free mega medical camp at Sujatha Nagar in the district on March 26

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:44 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Dr. GSR Trust chairman Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao released a publicity poster of a mega health camp at Sujatha Nagar in Kothagudem district on Saturday.

Kothagudem: The Dr. GSR Charitable Trust will organise a free mega medical camp at Sujatha Nagar in the district on March 26 for the benefit of rural folks.

Trust chairman Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao released a publicity poster of the medical camp. Addressing the media at Sujatha Nagar on Saturday he said expert doctors and supporting staff would conduct medical tests at the camp.

Mahila Shakti Awards ceremony on Sunday

Dr. Srinivasa Rao said arrangements for presentation of Mahila Shakti Awards to women who excelled in their lives in different fields on Sunday at Singareni Women’s College in Kothagudem were complete.

Similarly, for the youth of Kothagudem district, a two-day ‘Youth leadership workshop’ would be organised on April 8 and 9 April at Singareni Women’s College auditorium. Renowned leadership coaches would train the youth to promote leadership skills. Dr. Srinivasa Rao added.