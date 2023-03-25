| Kothagudem Dr Srinivasa Rao Tells Students To Grow Up To Be Better Citizens

Kothagudem: Dr Srinivasa Rao tells students to grow up to be better citizens

Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao distributed examination pads and stationery to the students of class 8, 9 and 10 studying in various govt schools of Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:47 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Dr. GSR Trust chairman Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao distributed examination pads and stationery to the students at Sujatha Nagar ZP High School in Kothagudem district on Saturday.

Kothagudem: Dr. GSR Charitable Trust chairman, Director Public Health Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao distributed examination pads and stationery to the students of class 8, 9 and 10 studying in various government schools of the district.

He distributed the material at Government High Schools at Paloncha, Chunchupally and Sujatha Nagar.

Speaking to the students he said that every student should set and achieve their goals with dedication.

Besides aiming for the best results in academics students should grow up to be better citizens and have compassion for fellow beings. The wisdom given to human beings by god has to be utilised to learn to love all without troubling others, Dr. Srinivasa Rao advised.

A mega health camp would be organised in Sujatha Nagar on Sunday, he said, also promising to set up four computer systems and an RO water plant at Sujatha Nagar ZP High School on behalf of the trust.