Kothagudem: Drunk school headmaster locked up in school

The headmaster, Banoth Krishna, was accused of attending duties in an inebriated condition and indiscriminately beating students.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 March 2024, 08:37 PM

Kothagudem: In a bizarre incident at GP Palli village of Cherla mandal in the district, students and their parents locked up the local government school headmaster inside the school on Wednesday. The headmaster, Banoth Krishna, was accused of attending duties in an inebriated condition and indiscriminately beating students.

The students informed their parents about his actions and when parents visited the school to question him, he is said to have spoken rashly with them.

With the help of locals, the parents then locked the headmaster inside the classroom and also lodged a complaint with the higher officials.

The officials told the villagers that they would investigate the incident and take action against the headmaster, who was later let off.