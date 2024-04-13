Cherla mandal comes under CCTV cameras surveillance

CCTV surveillance has been rigorously implemented in the remote Cherla mandal, situated on the borders of Telangana and Chhattisgarh in Kothagudem district, known for its Maoist activity.

By James Edwin Published Date - 13 April 2024, 06:28 PM

13KM1: A command control connected to as many as 54 CCTV cameras set up at Cherla police station in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: The Maoist-affected remote Cherla mandal, located on Telangana-Chhattisgarh borders, in Kothagudem district has come under strict CCTV surveillance.

As it is a common notion that a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera equals 100 police men, the Telangana police have been giving importance to installing video surveillance systems in all police stations.

The district police, who are constantly engaged in checking Maoist movements in agency villages, have set up a command control which is connected to as many as 54 CCTV cameras at Cherla police station.

The surveillance system has been installed as part of ‘Nenu Saitham’ initiative wherein the businessmen and the public of Cherla mandal have voluntarily contributed Rs.9.50 lakh helping the Cherla police to install CCTV cameras in their respective areas.The command control was inaugurated by Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju along with additional SP (Operations) T Sai Manohar. The SP said CCTV cameras play a key role in crime control and thanked the businessmen and public for their contribution.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Cherla Inspector of Police Raju Verma said the entire mandal is brought under the video surveillance as CCTV cameras have been installed at all key entry and exit points.

The IP (Internet Protocol) CCTV cameras would not only help to monitor and check movements of Maoists but also useful in probing into crimes and accidents, he said. It might be noted that Telangana police for quite a while are using facial recognition system (FRT) to identify criminals or suspects.