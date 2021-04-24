Kothagudem: Ex-MLA Kunja Biksham passes away

Biksham, aged around 85 years, served twice as Burgampad MLA on getting elected on the CPI ticket

Kothagudem: Former MLA Kunja Biksham passed away on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad. According to family members, he suffered a brain stroke recently and his condition deteriorated on Saturday leading to his death.

Biksham, aged around 85 years, served twice as Burgampad MLA on getting elected on the CPI ticket.

Later, he quit the party to join the BJP from which he joined the Congress and later embraced the TRS. However, he later rejoined the Congress. He unsuccessfully contested in the last ZP elections and as an independent candidate for the Pinapaka Assembly seat.

