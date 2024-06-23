Hyderabad man’s shocking burial mix-up

A man Pittala Yellappa, (45) lived along with his family at Navandgi village of Basheerabad mandal. Two days ago, the man left his house for some work and did not return.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 June 2024, 11:46 PM

Hyderabad: A man suffered the shock of his life when he discovered that his family members were making arrangements for his burial while he was alive. The incident took place in Basheerabad mandal of Vikarabad district.

On Saturday night, the family of Yellappa received a phone call from the Vikarabad railway police stating that the man had died after allegedly being hit by a train. The police linked Yellappa to the accident as the mobile phone used by Yellappa was found near the body.

All hell broke at the house after the news of the death of Yellappa was conveyed to the family.

The grieving family members went to the mortuary where the police showed the body of a person. As the face was disfigured due to the horrific accident, the family members assumed that Yellappa had died and claimed the body.

On Sunday, the family members had made all arrangements for the funeral of Yellappa and informed their relatives. Meanwhile, a relative of Yellappa, spotted him in Tandur and informed the man about the developments at his village. A worried Yellappa, contacted his family over phone and informed them that he is alive.

He then rushed home and met the family members who broke down again on seeing him alive. Yellappa, went to the railway police and informed them that someone had stolen his mobile phone.

The police suspect that the man might have stolen or found the mobile phone of Yellappa somewhere near the railway station. The police are now making efforts to establish the identity of the man who died in the accident.