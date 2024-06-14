Family members of daily wage earners withdraw protest

The management of a private hospital and builder agreed to offer a compensation of Rs 6.5 lakh to each family on humanitarian grounds.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 June 2024, 07:46 PM

The management of a private hospital and builder agreed to offer a compensation of Rs 6.5 lakh to each family on humanitarian grounds.

Mancherial: Family members of three daily wage earners withdrew protest, following the management of a private hospital and builder agreeing to offer a compensation of Rs 6.5 lakh to each family on humanitarian grounds.

Members of building construction workers, centring and plumbers associations and unions along with family members of the victims held consultations with the management of the hospital and builder in presence of police. While the members of the associations demanded Rs 25 lakh to each family, the management of the hospital came forward to pay Rs 6.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh to the injured daily wage earners, besides bearing the cost of treatment.

Also Read Municipal officials instructed to cancel building permission in Mancherial

Earlier, in the day, Sirpur (T) MLA Dr P Harish Babu consoled the kin of the daily wage earners by visiting the general hospital where the bodies were persevered in a mortuary. He asked the police to ensure justice for the kin of the victims. He handed over some financial aid to the family members of three daily wage earners.