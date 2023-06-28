Andhra Pradesh: Man kills son, attacks other family members

Kondru Kuppaiah killed his son while attacking his own family members in Kuppili village, Etcherla mandal on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:07 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Srikakulam: A man killed his son while attacking his own family members in Etcherla near here on Wednesday. According to reports, Kondru Kuppaiah and his wife Haremma of Kuppili village in Etcherla mandal of Srikakulam district work as labourers. The couple is involved in a row for the past couple of years in which their two sons Tata Rao (26) and Kamaraju, and daughter Lakshmi supported the mother.

This enraged Kuppaiah, who decided to kill all his family members. After midnight on Tuesday, he attacked them with a sickle when they were fast asleep. Tata Rao died on the spot while Kamaraju with severe injuries, was shifted to hospital where his condition is said to be critical. Police took Kuppaiah into custody and are investigating.