Kothagudem: Free buttermilk distribution started at Bhadradri

The temple executive officer L Rama Devi started the free buttermilk distribution to devotees in view of the summer season

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 March 2024, 08:30 PM

Kothagudem: Free distribution of buttermilk has been launched at Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam in the district on Saturday.

The temple executive officer L Rama Devi started the free buttermilk distribution to devotees in view of the summer season. The day-time temperatures have been increasing across the district for the past few days.

On Saturday, a maximum temperature of 39.7 Celsius degrees was recorded at Bhadrachalam. The daytime temperatures ranged between 30 to 39 degree Celsius in other parts of the district.