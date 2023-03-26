Kothagudem: Good response to Dr. GSR Trust’s medical camp

Over 3000 persons were given medical care at a mega health camp organised by Dr. GSR Charitable Trust at Sujatha Nagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:41 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

Director Public Health Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao speaks to a woman at a health camporganised by Dr. GSR Charitable Trust at Sujatha Nagar in Kothagudem district onSunday.

Kothagudem: Over 3000 persons were given medical care at a mega health camp organised by Dr. GSR Charitable Trust at Sujatha Nagar in the district on Sunday.

Doctors and medical staff from Star and KIMS Hospitals of Hyderabad provided medical services to 3,652 people and 263 people were referred for further treatment.

About 60 specialist doctors and 100 medical staff took part in the camp. The trust chairman, Director Public Health Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao speaking after inaugurating the camp said that maintaining good health was very important for everyone. The camp was aimed to address the health issues being faced by rural people.

He expressed happiness that he had the privilege of serving the people of Sujhata Nagar, which he said was the native place of his maternal grandmother.