Kothagudem: Govt teacher booked under POCSO Act for rape of minor girl

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:37 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

(Representational Image) A school assistant at an Ashram School at Pedda Gollagudem in Dammapet mandal was booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly raping a girl

Kothagudem: A school assistant at an Ashram School at Pedda Gollagudem in Dammapet mandal was booked under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly raping a girl student at the school.

The accused, Pitchaiah, was said to have raped the 13-year-old girl several times, threatening to fail her in examinations. The teacher’s crime came to light when the girl fell sick and her parents took her to a doctor. They later approached the Dammapet police, who booked a case

Meanwhile, Pitchaiah applied for leave from work and has gone absconding. Efforts were on to nab him.