Kothagudem: Teachers suspended for ‘aiding’ HM booked under POCSO Act

They tried to settle the matter with the parents of the victims on behalf of the accused

By | Published: 7:46 pm

Kothagudem: The services of five government teachers in the district have been placed under suspension for their alleged support to a headmaster who was booked under POCSO Act.

District Education Officer E Somashekara Sharma in a statement issued on Friday stated that the teachers include G Veerabhadram, Ch Ramaiah and J Lingaiah of ZPSS, Mailaram, and T Seshagiri Rao of MPSS, Chintavarre in Laxmidevipalli mandal, P Srinivas Rao of MPSS, K Anjanapuram in Sujatha Nagar mandal have been suspended.

He said the above said teachers reportedly conducted a ‘panchayat’ favouring Dodda Sunil Kumar, headmaster of Chintavarre Government Primary School, who was accused of sexually abusing six minor girl students of the school.

They tried to settle the matter with the parents of the victims on behalf of the accused. Based on complaints by the victims’ parents and the villagers, the erring teachers were suspended, Sharma said. It might be noted that Sunil Kumar was booked under IPC Section 376 AB (punishment for committing rape on woman under twelve years of age), Section 376 C and Section 6 of Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was sent to judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .