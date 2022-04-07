Kothagudem: Home Guard’s daughter secures medical seat

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:24 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Kothagum SP Sunil Dutt congratulated G Niharika for securing a medical seat.

Kothagudem: A Home Guard’s daughter secured an MBBS seat and got appreciation from Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt. Guguloth Mohan has been working in the Home Guard division of Kothagudem district since 2009. The eldest of his two daughters G Niharika (19) secured a seat in the TRR Institute of Medical Sciences, Patancheru, Sangareddy district by securing 3900 State rank in a recent medical entrance exam.

The student and her father paid a courtesy call on Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt. They were congratulated by the SP, who advised the student to complete her education successfully and earn a good name for her parents by serving the people, said a statement here on Thursday.

