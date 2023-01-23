Kothagudem: Man booked in kidnap case ends life

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:49 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Kothagudem: A man booked by the police in a kidnap case died, allegedly after consuming pesticide and while undergoing treatment at the District Hospital here on Monday.

Badavath Hachhu (42) of Madras thanda in Tekulapalli mandal was booked along with four others, including his son Badavath Naresh, who eloped with a minor girl of Koyagudem in the mandal a few days back. He was said to be upset for being booked in the case.

Tekulapalli police had booked the kidnap case against 20-year-old Naresh and others following a complaint by the girl’s parents. Police traced the youth and the girl, aged 15 years, at the youth’s sister’s house in Hyderabad. The girl was handed over to her parents on January 16.

Meanwhile, Hachhu’s relatives alleged that he died because of harassment by the police, and demanded action against the concerned police official and entered into heated arguments with SI Bhukya Srinivas.