Kothagudem: Man dies, his wife injured in a lightning strike

Kothagudem: A man died and his wife suffered injuries in a lightning strike at Anjaneyapuram village of Yellandu mandal in the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased A Ramulu (52) along with his wife Venkatamma was returning home after working in their agriculture field when the incident took place. Ramulu, who fell unconscious following the lightning strike, was rushed to the local PHC and then to Yellandu Government Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Venkatamma was being treated at Yellandu Government Hospital, police said.

